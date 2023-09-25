Who should be ESPN’s College GameDay celebrity guest for Duke-Notre Dame? Make your pick

DURHAM — ESPN’s College GameDay will showcase Duke football for the first time ahead of the 17th-ranked Blue Devils’ matchup with No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Kickoff at Duke is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Lee Corso wanted College GameDay’s football crew to select Duke as its destination in Week 5 and ESPN followed through with that request.

Each week, the show welcomes a celebrity guest picker on set to predict winners of select college football games. Darius Rucker, Joe Namath, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Vince Vaughn were the guest pickers in the first four stops of the season.

The Fayetteville Observer offered seven guesses for Duke’s guest picker, but now’s your chance to voice your opinion before ESPN announces its pick.

Here is the poll with 10 possible candidates for Duke to choose.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Vote on ESPN’s College Game guest picker for Duke-Notre Dame