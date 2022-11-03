ESPN College GameDay celebrity guest picker revealed for Georgia vs. Tennessee

ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Athens this Saturday for what will be one of the biggest games of the season in college football: #3 Georgia vs. #1 Tennessee.

For such a big-time game, ESPN’s flagship pregame show needed an equally big-time celebrity guest picker to join the crew on stage.

And that’s exactly what they got. Country music star Luke Bryan announced on Twitter Thursday that he will be the guest picker on Saturday in Athens.

“What’s up ESPN GameDay, Luke Bryan here coming in to be the Celebrity Guest Picker. Coming in for my Bulldogs, to watch the Bulldogs beat the Vols,” revealed Bryan. “Make sure you guys tune in at 11:30 eastern to see my picks, I’m going to go like 12-0, no doubt. “I’m going to stick around, watch the game, cheer the Bulldogs on. Make sure you guys tune in Saturday morning.”

Bryan, a Leesburg, Georgia native and graduate of Lee County high School and Georgia Southern University, is ready to cheer on his Dawgs on Saturday.

