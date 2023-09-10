ESPN’s College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff Coming To Rocky Mountain Showdown

Colorado vs. Colorado State is getting a lot of attention

Coach Prime effect is real

Colorado State is 0-1 this season with a less than stellar performance in a 50-24 loss to Washington State in Week 1. However, its Week 3 matchup is a big one and more so than normal.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is the rare power vs. non-power annual rivalry game in college football. This game is getting a lot more attention now that Colorado and Deion Sanders are 2-0 and shocking the college football world.

The game is set to feature not only ESPN’s College GameDay but FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Both networks want to keep riding the coat tails of Sanders and the Cinderella story that is the Buffaloes.

Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'! For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State! pic.twitter.com/rAcTFTS5zW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

The game will air at 8 p.m. local time at Boulder and this will give the Rams some residual shine by taking on the rival Buffaloes.

The Fox crew being at Boulder is unique because the actual Big Noon game is top-10 Penn State taking on Illinois. This will be the first time that the location of the new-ish pregame show is not the site of the game its broadcasting.

BOULDER WE'RE COMING BACK 🙌 Catch the Big Noon Kickoff crew with special guest @RobGronkowski in Boulder and then tune in to watch Penn State vs Illinois on FOX for Big Noon Saturday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/v4XHNMA06E — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 9, 2023

For Colorado State, this is the first time that Big Noon Kickoff will be part of and GameDay.

Mountain West schools have been part of ESPN’s traveling road show in the past seven times, all at home. This will be eighth time and the first time that it is not a Mountain West league game.

