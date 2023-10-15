ESPN College GameDay attending Penn State road game at Ohio State

Penn State will be packing the buses for a big road game in the Big Ten next week when they travel to Ohio State. They won’t be the only ones packing a bus.

ESPN announced its signature traveling road show, College GameDay, will be setting up shop in Columbus, Ohio this week to lead up to the Penn State-Ohio State game next Saturday.

The GameDay location announcement is hardly a shocker. Ohio State and Penn State will each bring similar 6-0 records into the showdown between top 5 or top 6 teams, depending on the national poll. As a result, the stakes in the Big Ten East will be high as the division race between the Nittany Lions, Buckeyes, and Michigan gets its first matchup in the three-way battle underway.

College GameDay is also a frequent visitor for the Ohio State-Penn State matchup. GameDay has attended 11 Penn State-Ohio State game over the years. This will make the 12th visit to the series, breaking a tie for the most times hosting GameDay with Alabama-LSU.

Penn State has been a part of a GameDay showcase on 25 occasions with this week’s game included. They have usually been the road team for a GameDay game with just nine times as the host in State College. Ohio State has been a part of 58 GameDay games. No other school has been part of a GameDay game more than Ohio State (Alabama is second with 55 appearances). This is Ohio State’s second GameDay game this season. They were the road team for GameDay’s visit to Notre Dame back in Week 4. This is Penn State’s first GameDay appearance since the Rose Bowl against Utah last bowl season.

Penn State is 10-14 all-time in College GameDay games. Ohio State is 39-18.

Penn State will play at Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon eastern. The game will be the Fox Big Noon Kickoff game of the week.

