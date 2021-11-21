ESPN College GameDay announces Week 13 location

Isaiah Hole
·3 min read

Michigan enters Week 13 ranked No. 6 and is all but assured to be ranked No. 5 of higher in the College Football Playoff rankings when they’re revealed on Tuesday, while next opponent, arch rival Ohio State should be ranked No. 3. Generally, when the Wolverines and Buckeyes matchup as top 5 teams, The Game is usually in Columbus. However this year, it’s in Ann Arbor, and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be in town (usually a given since Fox has the broadcast).

The biggest weekend of the year for Michigan football is somehow continuously getting bigger.

For the second time this year when the Wolverines are involved, both Fox and ESPN will have their pregame shows on the same campus — such was the case for Michigan’s top 10 matchup at MSU in Week 9 — as College GameDay announces that it will be in Ann Arbor this week.

Michigan currently is one game upside down when playing where ESPN College GameDay is, with a 16-17 record overall.

Michigan and ESPN College GameDay

Year

Date

Location

Opponent

Result

2021

Nov. 27

Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State

TBD

2021

Oct. 30

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State

37-33 L

2020

Oct. 24

Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota

49-24 W

2019

Oct. 19

University Park, PA

Penn State

28-21 L

2018

Nov. 24

Columbus, OH

Ohio State

28-21 L

2018

Oct. 13

Ann Arbor, MI

Wisconsin

38-13 W

2018

Sept. 1

South Bend, IN

Notre Dame

24-17 L

2017

Nov. 18

Madison, WI

Wisconsin

24-10 L

2017

Oct. 21

University Park, PA

Penn State

42-13 L

2016

Nov. 26

Columbus, OH

Ohio State

30-27 2OT L

2015

Oct. 17

Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State

27-23 L

2013

Sept. 7

Ann Arbor, MI

Notre Dame

41-30 W

2012

Sept. 1 (Kickoff Classic)

Arlington, TX

Alabama

41-14 L

2011

Jan. 3 (Sugar Bowl)

New Orleans, LA

Virginia Tech

23-20 W

2011

Sept. 10

Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State

35-31 W

2007

Nov. 17

Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State

14-3 L

2006

Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)

Pasadena, CA

USC

32-18 L

2006

Nov. 18

Columbus, OH

Ohio State

42-39 L

2003

Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)

Pasadena, CA

USC

28-13 L

2003

Nov. 22

Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State

35-21 W

2003

Sept. 13

Ann Arbor, MI

Notre Dame

38-0 W

2002

Nov. 23

Columbus, OH

Ohio State

14-9 L

2002

Aug. 31

Ann Arbor, MI

Washington

31-29 W

2000

Sept. 30

Ann Arbor, MI

Wisconsin

13-10 W

1999

Oct. 9

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State

34-31 L

1999

Sept. 25

Madison, WI

Wisconsin

21-16 W

1999

Sept. 4

Ann Arbor, MI

Notre Dame

26-22 W

1998

Sept. 5

South Bend, IN

Notre Dame

36-20 L

1997

Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)

Pasadena, CA

Washington State

21-16 W

1997

Oct. 25

East Lansing, MI

Michigan State

23-7 W

1997

Sept. 13

Ann Arbor, MI

Colorado

27-3 W

1996

Sept. 14

Boulder, CO

Colorado

20-13 W

1994

Oct. 15

Ann Arbor, MI

Penn State

31-24 L

1994

Sept. 10

South Bend, IN

Notre Dame

26-24 W

Recommended Stories