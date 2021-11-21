ESPN College GameDay announces Week 13 location
Michigan enters Week 13 ranked No. 6 and is all but assured to be ranked No. 5 of higher in the College Football Playoff rankings when they’re revealed on Tuesday, while next opponent, arch rival Ohio State should be ranked No. 3. Generally, when the Wolverines and Buckeyes matchup as top 5 teams, The Game is usually in Columbus. However this year, it’s in Ann Arbor, and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be in town (usually a given since Fox has the broadcast).
The biggest weekend of the year for Michigan football is somehow continuously getting bigger.
For the second time this year when the Wolverines are involved, both Fox and ESPN will have their pregame shows on the same campus — such was the case for Michigan’s top 10 matchup at MSU in Week 9 — as College GameDay announces that it will be in Ann Arbor this week.
One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿
See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021
Michigan currently is one game upside down when playing where ESPN College GameDay is, with a 16-17 record overall.
Michigan and ESPN College GameDay
Year
Date
Location
Opponent
Result
2021
Nov. 27
Ann Arbor, MI
Ohio State
TBD
2021
Oct. 30
East Lansing, MI
Michigan State
37-33 L
2020
Oct. 24
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota
49-24 W
2019
Oct. 19
University Park, PA
Penn State
28-21 L
2018
Nov. 24
Columbus, OH
28-21 L
2018
Oct. 13
Ann Arbor, MI
38-13 W
2018
Sept. 1
South Bend, IN
24-17 L
2017
Nov. 18
Madison, WI
24-10 L
2017
Oct. 21
University Park, PA
Penn State
42-13 L
2016
Nov. 26
Columbus, OH
30-27 2OT L
2015
Oct. 17
Ann Arbor, MI
27-23 L
2013
Sept. 7
Ann Arbor, MI
41-30 W
2012
Sept. 1 (Kickoff Classic)
Arlington, TX
41-14 L
2011
Jan. 3 (Sugar Bowl)
New Orleans, LA
Virginia Tech
23-20 W
2011
Sept. 10
Ann Arbor, MI
35-31 W
2007
Nov. 17
Ann Arbor, MI
14-3 L
2006
Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)
Pasadena, CA
32-18 L
2006
Nov. 18
Columbus, OH
42-39 L
2003
Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)
Pasadena, CA
28-13 L
2003
Nov. 22
Ann Arbor, MI
35-21 W
2003
Sept. 13
Ann Arbor, MI
38-0 W
2002
Nov. 23
Columbus, OH
14-9 L
2002
Aug. 31
Ann Arbor, MI
Washington
31-29 W
2000
Sept. 30
Ann Arbor, MI
13-10 W
1999
Oct. 9
East Lansing, MI
34-31 L
1999
Sept. 25
Madison, WI
21-16 W
1999
Sept. 4
Ann Arbor, MI
26-22 W
1998
Sept. 5
South Bend, IN
36-20 L
1997
Jan. 1 (Rose Bowl)
Pasadena, CA
Washington State
21-16 W
1997
Oct. 25
East Lansing, MI
23-7 W
1997
Sept. 13
Ann Arbor, MI
Colorado
27-3 W
1996
Sept. 14
Boulder, CO
Colorado
20-13 W
1994
Oct. 15
Ann Arbor, MI
Penn State
31-24 L
1994
Sept. 10
South Bend, IN
26-24 W