ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ announces Week 9 location

ESPN “College GameDay” will be at the Oregon-Utah game in Week 9 on Oct. 28. GameDay will run from 9 a.m. until noon ET.

GameDay picked the Oregon-Utah game over the Georgia-Florida game. Week 9 does not have a ton of great games, but as usual there will be a few upset bids from unlikely teams.

We don’t blame GameDay for electing to go to Salt Lake City, Utah, because the Georgia-Florida game is played in Jacksonville, Florida. The environment for College GameDay tends to be better at on-campus locations as opposed to neutral sites.

Last week, College GameDay attended the Ohio State-Penn State game. GameDay announced that they’d attend Utah-Oregon via social media.

Saturday should be a fun day for Utah Utes fans. Utes

