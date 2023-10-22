ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ announces Week 9 location
ESPN “College GameDay” will be at the Oregon-Utah game in Week 9 on Oct. 28. GameDay will run from 9 a.m. until noon ET.
GameDay picked the Oregon-Utah game over the Georgia-Florida game. Week 9 does not have a ton of great games, but as usual there will be a few upset bids from unlikely teams.
We don’t blame GameDay for electing to go to Salt Lake City, Utah, because the Georgia-Florida game is played in Jacksonville, Florida. The environment for College GameDay tends to be better at on-campus locations as opposed to neutral sites.
Last week, College GameDay attended the Ohio State-Penn State game. GameDay announced that they’d attend Utah-Oregon via social media.
We'll see you on Saturday, Utah 😎#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/PCTAJxP8uS
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 22, 2023
