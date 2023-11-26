ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ announces location for championship week

ESPN “College GameDay” will be at the Georgia-Alabama game on Dec. 2. Georgia and Alabama are playing against each other in the SEC championship game. GameDay will run from 9 a.m. until noon ET.

GameDay picked the Georgia-Alabama game over Oregon-Washington and Michigan-Iowa. “College GameDay” previously attended the Georgia versus Ole Miss game this season, which the Bulldogs won in dominant fashion.

Georgia is 12-0 and Alabama is 11-1 entering the SEC championship. Georgia is coming off a narrow eight-point win over Georgia Tech. Alabama won on a miracle fourth down touchdown pass against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

If Georgia wins the SEC championship, the the Bulldogs will make the College Football Playoff. Alabama may need help if the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia.

Georgia went 3-0 when GameDay attended Bulldog games in 2022. Georgia is 9-1 in GameDay games in the past 10 years.

Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN’s GameDay announced that GameDay would be at the SEC title game via social media.

SEC Championship in Atlanta https://t.co/QBuNfuBaaN — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 26, 2023

We’ll provide further updates on where GameDay will be setting up in Atlanta, Georgia.

