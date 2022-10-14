ESPN College GameDay announces guest picker for Alabama-Tennessee

Tennessee will host Alabama for the annual Third Saturday in October matchup. Though the Crimson Tide won the last 15 meetings, some believe it is now Tennessee’s turn to smoke some cigars.

The top-10 matchup has garnered the attention of college football fans from across the nation, as the game has serious College Football Playoff implications.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee talking about key matchups and top storylines from all across the college football realm.

The hosts will make their picks for the Alabama-Tennessee game, and while those are still up in the air, it’s safe to say we know which team the celebrity guest picker will be taking.

Former Volunteer quarterback and NFL legend Peyton Manning will be joining the crew for the Week 7 broadcast.

Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker 🙌🟠 pic.twitter.com/HJaGhsypiS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the Tide face Tennessee in a highly anticipated Week 7 matchup.

