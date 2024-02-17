Which ‘ESPN College GameDay’ analysts picked Auburn to beat Kentucky?

The latest edition of ESPN’s College GameDay from Auburn’s Neville Arena is complete. Now, we must wait for tipoff between the highly-anticipated game between No. 12 Auburn and No. 20 Kentucky.

College GameDay, which has now visited Auburn for a game in three straight seasons, provided several highlights such as an interview with Bruce Pearl, MLB Hall-of-Famer and former Tiger Frank Thomas delivering Toomer’s lemonade to the analysts, and the traditional “gameday picks.”

ESPN analysts Andraya Carter, Seth Greenburg, and Jay Williams are confident that Auburn will earn the win at home, as all three picked Auburn to beat Kentucky. Jay Bilas did not pick the game as he will be on the broadcast tonight alongside Dan Shulman and Jess Sims.

Auburn is the lone team in the SEC to not lose a game at home this season and has won every game by double-digits. Kentucky is 7-4 in SEC play and has lost two games on the road in SEC play. The Wildcats have been unlucky in Neville Arena lately, as they have dropped three straight games and five of its last six trips to the Plains.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. ESPN will broadcast the game live.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire