ESPN’s College Game Day picks Cincinnati / Tulsa and more

The pre-eminent college football pre-game show took their crew to Cincinnati, the lone loss on Notre Dame’s ledger this season. The Bearcats are set to host the Golden Hurricane’s of Tulsa. The guest picker, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees and Cincinnati native, made his picks along with Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Find out who they picked to win between Notre Dame and Navy along with the tops games on today’s schedule.

Texas vs Iowa State

Howard – Iowa St.

Lachey – Iowa St.

Corso – Texas

Herbstreit – Iowa State

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor vs TCU

Howard – Baylor

Lachey – Baylor

Corso – Baylor

Herbstreit – Baylor

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) looks to contain Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma St. Vs West Virginia

Howard – Ok. St.

Lachey – Ok. St.

Corso – Ok. St.

Herbstreit – Ok. St.

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) returns an interception as Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) closes in for the tackle during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State vs Purdue

Howard – MSU

Lachey – Purdue

Corso – Purdue

Herbstreit – MSU

Charles Brantley (0) and Michigan State players celebrate Brantley’s interception with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the 37-33 comeback win against Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Clemson vs Louisville

Howard – Clemson

Lachey – UL

Corso – Clemson

Herbstreit – Clemson

Syndication: The Greenville News

Wake Forest vs North Carolina

Howard – WF

Lachey – WF

Corso – UNC

Herbstreit – WF

Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Taylor Morin (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (74) after touchdown catch against the Duke Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty vs Ole Miss

Howard – Ole Miss

Lachey – Ole Miss

Corso – Ole Miss

Herbstreit – Liberty

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends against Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Tennessee vs Kentucky

Howard – Tenn.

Lachey – Tenn.

Corso – Tenn.

Herbstreit – Kentucky

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) blocks Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 52-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs Alabama

Howard – Bama

Lachey – Bama

Corso – Bama

Herbstreit – no pick

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Howard – Auburn

Lachey – TAMU

Corso – Auburn

Herbstreit – Auburn

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) intercepts a Mississippi Rebels pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon vs Washington

Howard – Oregon

Lachey – Oregon

Corso – Oregon

Herbstreit – Oregon

Oregon’s Seven McGee celebrates his fourth quarter touch down against Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021.

Tulsa vs Cincinnati

Howard – Cincinnati

Lachey – Cincinnati

Corso – Cincinnati

Herbstreit – Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati’s wide receiver Chris Scott (80) and head coach Luke Fickell, and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the Bearcats’ first touchdown of the game over Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021.

