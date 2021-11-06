ESPN’s College Game Day picks Cincinnati / Tulsa and more
The pre-eminent college football pre-game show took their crew to Cincinnati, the lone loss on Notre Dame’s ledger this season. The Bearcats are set to host the Golden Hurricane’s of Tulsa. The guest picker, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees and Cincinnati native, made his picks along with Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Find out who they picked to win between Notre Dame and Navy along with the tops games on today’s schedule.
Texas vs Iowa State
Howard – Iowa St.
Lachey – Iowa St.
Corso – Texas
Herbstreit – Iowa State
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor vs TCU
Howard – Baylor
Lachey – Baylor
Corso – Baylor
Herbstreit – Baylor
Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) looks to contain Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma St. Vs West Virginia
Howard – Ok. St.
Lachey – Ok. St.
Corso – Ok. St.
Herbstreit – Ok. St.
Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) returns an interception as Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) closes in for the tackle during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State vs Purdue
Howard – MSU
Lachey – Purdue
Corso – Purdue
Herbstreit – MSU
Charles Brantley (0) and Michigan State players celebrate Brantley’s interception with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the 37-33 comeback win against Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Clemson vs Louisville
Howard – Clemson
Lachey – UL
Corso – Clemson
Herbstreit – Clemson
Syndication: The Greenville News
Wake Forest vs North Carolina
Howard – WF
Lachey – WF
Corso – UNC
Herbstreit – WF
Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Taylor Morin (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (74) after touchdown catch against the Duke Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty vs Ole Miss
Howard – Ole Miss
Lachey – Ole Miss
Corso – Ole Miss
Herbstreit – Liberty
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends against Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Tennessee vs Kentucky
Howard – Tenn.
Lachey – Tenn.
Corso – Tenn.
Herbstreit – Kentucky
Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) blocks Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 52-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
LSU vs Alabama
Howard – Bama
Lachey – Bama
Corso – Bama
Herbstreit – no pick
Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn vs Texas A&M
Howard – Auburn
Lachey – TAMU
Corso – Auburn
Herbstreit – Auburn
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) intercepts a Mississippi Rebels pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon vs Washington
Howard – Oregon
Lachey – Oregon
Corso – Oregon
Herbstreit – Oregon
Oregon’s Seven McGee celebrates his fourth quarter touch down against Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021.
Eug 103021 Uo Cofb22
Tulsa vs Cincinnati
Howard – Cincinnati
Lachey – Cincinnati
Corso – Cincinnati
Herbstreit – Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati’s wide receiver Chris Scott (80) and head coach Luke Fickell, and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the Bearcats’ first touchdown of the game over Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Uc Tulane13
