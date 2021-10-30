ESPN’s College Game Day make their Notre Dame / UNC pick and more
ESPN’s College Game Day was in the mitten state, for the Top-10 matchup between rivals Michigan and host Michigan State. For their guest celebrity, they brought in actor, comedian and surprisingly doctor Ken Jeong to make picks along with Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Find out below who they selected to win today’s games.
Southern Miss vs Houston
Howard – SMU
Corso – SMU
Jeong – SMU
Herbstreit – Houston
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta’Zhawn Henry (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State vs San Diego State
Howard – SDSU
Corso – SDSU
Jeong – Fresno St.
Herbstreit – SDSU
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Texas vs Baylor
Howard – Baylor
Corso – Baylor
Jeong – Texas
Herbstreit – Baylor
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia vs Florida
Howard – UGA
Corso – UGA
Jeong – UGA
Herbstreit – UGA
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates with Georgia inside linebacker Cade Brock (54) after blocking a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Georgia won 30-13.
News Joshua L Jones
Ole Miss vs Auburn
Howard – Ole Miss
Corso – Ole Miss
Jeong – Ole Miss
Herbstreit – Ole Miss
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends against Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Iowa vs Wisconsin
Howard – UW
Corso – UW
Jeong – UW
Herbstreit – Iowa
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65), offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) and offensive lineman Cormac Sampson (62) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA vs Utah
Howard – Utah
Corso – UCLA
Jeong – UCLA
Herbstreit – UCLA
UCLA defensive back Martell Irby (12) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Penn State vs Ohio State
Howard – OSU
Corso – OSU
Jeong – OSU
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Michigan vs Michigan State
Howard – UM
Corso – UM
Jeong – MSU
Herbstreit – UM
Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)\
North Carolina vs Notre Dame
Howard – ND
Corso – ND
Jeong – ND
Herbstreit – ND
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) celebrates his four-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Jack Coan (17) against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
