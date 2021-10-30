ESPN’s College Game Day make their Notre Dame / UNC pick and more

ESPN’s College Game Day was in the mitten state, for the Top-10 matchup between rivals Michigan and host Michigan State. For their guest celebrity, they brought in actor, comedian and surprisingly doctor Ken Jeong to make picks along with Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Find out below who they selected to win today’s games.

Southern Miss vs Houston

Howard – SMU

Corso – SMU

Jeong – SMU

Herbstreit – Houston

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta’Zhawn Henry (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State vs San Diego State

Howard – SDSU

Corso – SDSU

Jeong – Fresno St.

Herbstreit – SDSU

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Texas vs Baylor

Howard – Baylor

Corso – Baylor

Jeong – Texas

Herbstreit – Baylor

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia vs Florida

Howard – UGA

Corso – UGA

Jeong – UGA

Herbstreit – UGA

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates with Georgia inside linebacker Cade Brock (54) after blocking a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Georgia won 30-13.

News Joshua L Jones

Ole Miss vs Auburn

Howard – Ole Miss

Corso – Ole Miss

Jeong – Ole Miss

Herbstreit – Ole Miss

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends against Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Iowa vs Wisconsin

Howard – UW

Corso – UW

Jeong – UW

Herbstreit – Iowa

Story continues

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65), offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) and offensive lineman Cormac Sampson (62) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA vs Utah

Howard – Utah

Corso – UCLA

Jeong – UCLA

Herbstreit – UCLA

UCLA defensive back Martell Irby (12) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Penn State vs Ohio State

Howard – OSU

Corso – OSU

Jeong – OSU

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan vs Michigan State

Howard – UM

Corso – UM

Jeong – MSU

Herbstreit – UM

Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)\

North Carolina vs Notre Dame

Howard – ND

Corso – ND

Jeong – ND

Herbstreit – ND

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) celebrates his four-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Jack Coan (17) against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

1

1