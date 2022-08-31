ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor includes Texas in Top 15

Are the Texas Longhorns legitimate national contenders in 2022? They are according to ESPN’s playoff predictor.

Texas is among the fifteen teams the predictor indicates have a legitimate chance to play in the elite postseason tournament. Coming in at No. 7 on the list, Texas is given a 17.4% chance of finishing the regular season in the top four.

Playoff predictors are not always accurate, and certainly are not when it comes to Texas.

The Longhorns return blue chip talent across the field, with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy among the nation’s top returning contributors. Even so, it will take more than returning production to win games.

The teams you might expect are at the top of the list. Texas A&M brings up the rear with a 2% chance to reach the playoff.

Texas A&M Aggies - 2.0% chance to make playoff

Auburn Tigers - 2.1% chance to make playoff

Michigan State Spartans - 2.2% chance to make playoff

LSU Tigers - 3.2% chance to make playoff

Oklahoma State Cowboys - 4.0% chance to make playoff

Utah Utes - 7.2% chance to make playoff

Miami Hurricanes - 8.8% chance to make playoff

Oklahoma Sooners - 11.3% chance to make playoff

Texas Longhorns - 17.4% chance to make playoff

Michigan Wolverines - 17.6% chance to make playoff

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 17.9% chance to make playoff

Clemson Tigers - 58.2% chance to make playoff

Georgia Bulldogs - 75.2% chance to make playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide - 79.7% chance to make playoff

Ohio State Buckeyes - 83.1% chance to make playoff

