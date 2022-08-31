ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor includes Texas in Top 15
Are the Texas Longhorns legitimate national contenders in 2022? They are according to ESPN’s playoff predictor.
Texas is among the fifteen teams the predictor indicates have a legitimate chance to play in the elite postseason tournament. Coming in at No. 7 on the list, Texas is given a 17.4% chance of finishing the regular season in the top four.
Playoff predictors are not always accurate, and certainly are not when it comes to Texas.
The Longhorns return blue chip talent across the field, with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy among the nation’s top returning contributors. Even so, it will take more than returning production to win games.
The teams you might expect are at the top of the list. Texas A&M brings up the rear with a 2% chance to reach the playoff.
Texas A&M Aggies - 2.0% chance to make playoff
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers - 2.1% chance to make playoff
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan State Spartans - 2.2% chance to make playoff
Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images
LSU Tigers - 3.2% chance to make playoff
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State Cowboys - 4.0% chance to make playoff
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Utah Utes - 7.2% chance to make playoff
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Hurricanes - 8.8% chance to make playoff
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners - 11.3% chance to make playoff
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns - 17.4% chance to make playoff
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines - 17.6% chance to make playoff
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 17.9% chance to make playoff
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers - 58.2% chance to make playoff
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs - 75.2% chance to make playoff
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide - 79.7% chance to make playoff
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes - 83.1% chance to make playoff
Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football