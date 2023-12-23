ESPN on Clemson’s big additions at wide receiver in the 2024 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did an excellent job recruiting in the 2024 class, with two of their biggest additions coming at a position of desperate need.

The Tigers hit in a huge way at wide receiver, landing five-star Bryant Wesco and four-star TJ Moore. According to ESPN, these two are the No.25 and No.92 overall players in the class. ESPN recently released an article discussing the most important recruit for each top 25 team ($$$), with Clemson having the two wide receivers named for them.

Clemson needs playmakers at receiver to give quarterback Cade Klubnik more help. The team finished the year ranked No. 62 among all FBS teams in passing yards per game, so adding in Wesco and Moore is a huge help. The coaches lost Beaux Collins, who was second on the team in receiving yards, to Notre Dame, and the player with the most receiving touchdowns on the team this past season was tight end Jake Briningstool with five. Wesco and Moore have an opportunity to make an impact early based on need and their ability.

The Tigers desperately need playmakers, and it looks like they have two in this recruiting class. Wesco is the one people are most excited about, but Moore’s tape has me believing he will be just as big of a contributor to this team sooner rather than later.

These two could be immediate impact players for the Clemson offense.

