ESPN’s Chris Low shares his thoughts on LSU midway through the season

The LSU Tigers are off to a 4-2 start in the 2023 season.

The Tigers have suffered losses to Florida State and Ole Miss but they still have hopes of winning the SEC West. To do that, the Tigers will likely have to win every SEC game left on their schedule. LSU would have to beat Auburn, Alabama, and Texas A&M for a shot at Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

This team has their positives and their negatives. Chris Low sat down with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their show to discuss his thoughts on what is helping LSU and what is holding them back.

“They’re dangerous because they can score. To beat these guys, you’re going to have to score. I don’t think you can beat them 21-17 or 24-20. … But the flip side of that is, for LSU, it’s hard when you have to beat people 42-41 every game… there’s a lot of pressure with that,” Low said, per On3. “As good as Jayden Daniels is playing right now, and their receivers, I mean they’re moving the ball up and down the field against everybody. At some point when you’re having to outscore everybody, it comes back to get you.”

LSU takes on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.

