ESPN chooses Patriots RB/WR Ty Montgomery as a potential cut candidate

The New England Patriots are looking at fierce competition in both the running back and wide receiver departments.

Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon are some of the top names competing for a roster spot at receiver. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and Pierre Strong Jr. are all strong candidates at the running back spot.

This group of talented players makes it difficult for the 29-year-old Ty Montgomery to find his place on the 53-man roster. Montgomery spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints and he’s now on a two-year deal with the Patriots.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss took a look at the roster and wrote in a column that Montgomery might be one of the players who doesn’t make the cut.

Signed as a free agent this offseason after spending two seasons with the Saints, he finds himself part of a deep wide receiver corps, so his best chance to stick projects as a returner or part of the running back group in a third-down-type role. Thus, Montgomery’s staying power seems tied to James White’s progress in returning from a right hip injury, whether Rhamondre Stevenson can meet his goal of becoming more of a factor on third down, and the growth of 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round).

Montgomery’s best chance to make the roster will be as a returner.

