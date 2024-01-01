ESPN CFB experts share betting tips for the New Year’s Six bowls

While there will be a lot of people emotionally invested in the College Football Playoffs from a fans perspective, there are a lot of people who want to get in on the action but have no horse in the race. One fun way to enjoy the New Years Bowl games is by gambling responsibly.

With the games set to take place tomorrow, Michigan is currently a two-point favorite over Alabama while Texas is a four-point favorite over Washington. Alabama and Texas have seemed to be where the money has been leaning this far, but there is still plenty of time until both games kick off for that to change. ESPN’s Matt Miller and Kevin Pulsifer made their predictions for all of the New Years Days bowls.

When Miller was asked his favorite bet of the day he said,”Alabama +1.5. Picking the Crimson Tide to cover after watching them dismantle Georgia is the easiest pick of the games. In fact, I think Alabama wins by at least one score thanks to a punishing defense the likes of which Michigan has not seen this year.”

Miller and Pulsifer both agreed that the Tide were there favorites to win this years Playoffs saying, “I’ll go Alabama. The defense doesn’t get enough love, as we all obsess over offensive football. But let’s be real — Michigan hasn’t wowed anyone offensively, and Alabama has more defensive talent (four potential NFL first-rounders) and a better scheme than anyone in the nation. Giving Nick Saban a month to prepare for your offense is a bad idea.

With Nick Saban’s experience and the SEC’s dominance over the Big Ten during the Playoff era, it is hard to bet against the Crimson Tide. This is definitely Jim Harbaugh’s best Michigan team to date though. A meeting under the Rose Bowl lights is guaranteed to be an epic day for football.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire