ESPN CFB analysts have Texas returning to the top next season

The Texas football program has endured plenty of roster attrition to the NFL draft and transfer portal over the last 72 hours. Some national college football analysts don’t seem too concerned.

ESPN’s Rece Davis and Greg McElroy can see the Longhorns returning to college football’s elite in 2024. McElroy had the following to say of the Longhorns for next season.

“Texas is in my top three next year, so yeah. I have a ton of respect for the program, and they’re in a great spot. I have tons of faith in Steve Sarkisian. And I’d be shocked, I mean, absolutely shocked if they’re not right back in a situation like they were in last week in the next year or two.”

Texas debuted at No. 3 in our way-too-early Top 25 for next season due in large part to what it brings back on the offensive line and with starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. The team figures to be particularly strong at edge and in the secondary. It could also return a linebacker room that includes David Gbenda, Anthony Hill and Morice Blackwell.

There is portal attrition in Austin, but it’s not isolated to Texas. Even fellow playoff squad Alabama is enduring its own fair share of transfer losses. Even so, we expect to see portal gains at positions of need.

The team has already addressed important positions in the portal with Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba and Houston receiver Matthew Golden. We could see more additions in the near future.

Texas will look to build a championship roster as it moves toward spring football as its next major milestone.

Texas football should continue to rise in 2024, ESPN analysts Davis and McElroy believe https://t.co/snq3U2Jxmr — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire