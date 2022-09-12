ESPN CFB analyst includes 5 SEC teams in his top 10

ESPN college football analyst and SEC Network host Peter Burns ranks five SEC teams in the top 10. A lot of college football fans won’t like Burns’ rankings, but remember that several of Burns’ top 10 teams play each other, so it is unlikely this many SEC teams will be able to stay in the top 10 for long.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking worthy of the No. 1 ranking after Alabama’s disappointing opening game against a Power Five opponent. The Crimson Tide struggled at Texas, but were able to get a big win.

Who is left out of Burns’ rankings? No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 12 NC State, No. 13 Miami, and No. 14 BYU all have strong cases to be ranked in the top 10 (these rankings are per the USATODAY Coaches’ Poll).

Here is how ESPN’s Peter Burns ranks his top 10 college football teams:

No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee won a tough nonconference road game at Pitt on Saturday. The Volunteers won 34-27 in overtime and had a solid offensive display. The Vols play Akron at home in Week 3.

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky picked up an impressive 26-16 win at Florida in Week 2. The Wildcats have an easy nonconference schedule, but will face more challenges in October.

No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas is one of the only teams in the country to open the season against a pair of strong opponents and to win both games. The Razorbacks beat Cincinnati at home in Week 1 and then won on the road at South Carolina in Week 2. The Razorbacks deserve a high ranking.

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma opened the season against two teams outside of the Power Five (Kent State and UTEP). However, the Sooners will play at least 10 straight games against Power Five opponents starting in Week 3 against Nebraska.

No. 6 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans won 41-28 at Stanford in Week 2. USC has a lot of offensive talent and a very manageable schedule. Are they the Pac-12’s best hope for making the CFP? Probably. The Trojans host Fresno State in Week 3.

No. 5 Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers defeated Furman, but were actually outgained in their 35-12 victory. The Tigers have an excellent defense, but are still proving themselves on the offensive side of the ball. Clemson hosts Louisiana Tech in Week 3.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

J.J. McCarthy is expected to start for Michigan in Week 3’s game against Connecticut. The Wolverines defeated Hawaii in Week 2. Their first real test will come in Week 4 against Maryland.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame no longer looks as impressive as the Fighting Irish fell to Marshall in Week 2. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12 in Week 2 and hosts Toledo in Week 3. The Buckeyes face another test in Week 4 against Wisconsin.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama escaped to defeat Texas 20-19. The Crimson Tide racked up penalties, but quarterback Bryce Young was clutch and helped put away a talented and motivated Longhorns team. Alabama looks a lot like the 2021 version of the Crimson Tide.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football limited Samford to three first downs in a dominant 33-0 win. The Bulldogs play at South Carolina in Week 3. Overall, Georgia has a very manageable schedule. The Bulldogs had arguably the most impressive Week 1 in the country. Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in Atlanta to begin the season.

