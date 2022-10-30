ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top-10: Dawgs on top
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, now a college football analyst with ESPN, provided me with his personal rankings of the top 10 teams following Week 9.
Week 9 saw the Georgia Bulldogs take down the Florida Gators 42-20 to move to 8-0 on the season. It was close for a few minutes in the third quarter before UGA pulled away again. But overall for the Dawgs, it was dominance. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 but it was a very, very close game until the Buckeyes went on a run in the fourth quarter. And Tennessee simply dominated Kentucky.
Here’s Murray’s new top-ten:
Ole Miss (8-1)
Week 9: Beat Texas A&M 31-28
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Week 9: Beat Stanford 38-13
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Week 9: Beat Cal 42-24 (Ducks Wire)
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Week 9: Bye (Roll Tide Wire)
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Week 9: Beat WVU 41-31
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Week 9: Bye (Clemson Wire)
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Week 9: Beat Michigan State 29-7 (Wolverines Wire)
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Week 9: Beat Penn State 44-31
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Week 9: Beat Kentucky 44-6
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Week 9: Beat Florida 42-20