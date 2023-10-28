Advertisement

ESPN catches heat after posting Damian Lillard sound bite with digitally fabricated details

JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second half of their regular season opener Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Philadelphia 76ers 118-117.
ESPN posted a six-second video to social media platforms that had readers confused Thursday after the new Bucks star scored 39 points to help Milwaukee take down the Philadelphia 76ers.

The video, showing up on ESPN's Instagram and SportsCenter on X/Twitter, appears to show Lillard in his Bucks jersey speaking to an unseen reporter, proclaiming, "Ain't nothing I want more. I told you when I first came here, I said I didn't come here to waste my time."

The posts include an editorial note, "DAME DIDN'T COME TO MILWAUKEE TO WASTE HIS TIME."

But the interview was recorded in 2020, when Lillard was speaking in the Orlando "bubble," still as a member of the Blazers. Not only that, but the audio is from an interview that first appeared on TNT; ESPN digitally added a Bucks logo on the court, changed his uniform and even added an ESPN "flag" on the microphone to suggest the audio was first gathered by ESPN.

That struck people as dishonest and … well, weird. It's clear from the style of the microphone and the setting that this isn't Fiserv Forum, not to mention that the Bucks didn't wear the style of jersey in Thursday's game that Lillad is given in the clip.

The most charitable read is that ESPN wasn't making an earnest effort to mislead and intended to re-purpose (obvious?) old material for a fitting sound bite. But it landed oddly, particularly in an environment where AI coverage and "deep fake" videos have created an uneasy ripple through all media coverage.

It's not as if Lillard didn't have things to say after his Milwaukee debut.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: ESPN posts Damian Lillard sound bite with digitally fabricated details