ESPN catches heat after posting Damian Lillard sound bite with digitally fabricated details

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second half of their regular season opener Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Philadelphia 76ers 118-117.

ESPN posted a six-second video to social media platforms that had readers confused Thursday after the new Bucks star scored 39 points to help Milwaukee take down the Philadelphia 76ers.

The video, showing up on ESPN's Instagram and SportsCenter on X/Twitter, appears to show Lillard in his Bucks jersey speaking to an unseen reporter, proclaiming, "Ain't nothing I want more. I told you when I first came here, I said I didn't come here to waste my time."

DAME DIDN'T COME TO MILWAUKEE TO WASTE HIS TIME 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vw6Coa6JG0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2023

The posts include an editorial note, "DAME DIDN'T COME TO MILWAUKEE TO WASTE HIS TIME."

But the interview was recorded in 2020, when Lillard was speaking in the Orlando "bubble," still as a member of the Blazers. Not only that, but the audio is from an interview that first appeared on TNT; ESPN digitally added a Bucks logo on the court, changed his uniform and even added an ESPN "flag" on the microphone to suggest the audio was first gathered by ESPN.

That struck people as dishonest and … well, weird. It's clear from the style of the microphone and the setting that this isn't Fiserv Forum, not to mention that the Bucks didn't wear the style of jersey in Thursday's game that Lillad is given in the clip.

The most charitable read is that ESPN wasn't making an earnest effort to mislead and intended to re-purpose (obvious?) old material for a fitting sound bite. But it landed oddly, particularly in an environment where AI coverage and "deep fake" videos have created an uneasy ripple through all media coverage.

It's not as if Lillard didn't have things to say after his Milwaukee debut.

I know who I am, I know what I am here to do, and I know how to do it."



Damian Lillard after his first regular-season game in a #Bucks uniform.#FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/iRQqIk2ml6 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) October 28, 2023

ESPN took an interview from 2020, edited Damian Lillard into a Bucks uniform, making it seem like he said these comments after his first game in Milwaukee in 2023.



Posted it on ESPN Instagram with no disclaimer. pic.twitter.com/ALEuqRr7dx — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 27, 2023

If this passes ESPN editorial standards, their journalistic days are over. As @DannyMarang spotted, the clip is manipulated w/o disclosure. It's an interview Lillard did in 2020 with TNT while a Blazer. ESPN edited his jersey and the mic flag and added a logo to the floor. https://t.co/lLGEuIiSnB — Dylan McLemore (@voiceofD) October 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: ESPN posts Damian Lillard sound bite with digitally fabricated details