ESPN: Carl Lawson should be final Seahawks move before 2024 season

The Seahawks were pretty broke until they restructured the contract for Dre’Mont Jones, freeing up around $7.4 million for the 2024 season. That brings their total cap room to roughly $8.5 million. That’s plenty to sign emergency free agents in the event of injuries during the middle of the seasons, but they also have enough to sign at least one more potential starter before the games begin.

One need they may have is at inside linebacker, where both projected starters (Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker) are currently injured. However, they could also use another edge rusher to help out Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe. That’s what ESPN is suggesting they do with exactly one month to go before veterans report for training camp.

According to Aaron Schatz, the Seahawks should sign former Jets and Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson as their final move before the 2024 season begins.

“The Seahawks could use more camp competition at center for Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris, but the remaining free agent centers did not rate well in pressure rate allowed last season. So instead, let me suggest more defensive depth. You can never have too many pass-rushers to rotate in, and while Lawson only played six games last season, he’s still just two seasons removed from his seven-sack year with the Jets. He wouldn’t cost much, and there’s a good upside there.”

Lawson (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) will turn 29 next week. After playing his college ball at Auburn, he was picked by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Lawson appeared in 51 games over the next four seasons in Cincinnati, then he moved onto the Jets in 2022. After a resurgent 2022 campaign, Lawson only played six games last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. All together, he has played in 74 games, totaling 27 sacks, 107 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for a loss.

Seattle can certainly use more pass-rushing firepower. However, there are better options on the market and we’d prefer they target someone like Emmanuel Ogbah, who’s been more productive getting to the QB, has more experience and isn’t coming off a major injury.

