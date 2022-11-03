ESPN calls Oregon QB Bo Nix one of the biggest surprises of 2022 season
ESPN says Oregon quarterback is one of the 25 most surprising players in the 2022 college football season.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Bo Nix is fitting right in at Oregon with flashy plays and gaudy stats. The transfer from Auburn is even getting some Heisman buzz with 31 touchdowns so far this season -- 20 via pass and 11 more on the ground. Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and three more.
Two weeks after a third-quarter benching, Uiagalelei returns to the scene of a career-defining game when he leads No. 5 Clemson against the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Freshman Cade Klubnik rallied the Tigers to a victory, causing some to wonder if a change might be made.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Colts to land Hines, who provides the Josh Allen-led offense an experienced dual threat.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The Tennessee Vols face their biggest challenge yet: a battle against No. 1 Georgia in Athens.
There are some mega-important matchups this week when it comes to the CFP picture. Oregon fans, here's where to focus your attention...
SEC predictions, schedule and previews for all of the Week 10 games