ESPN calls Oregon QB Bo Nix one of the biggest surprises of 2022 season

The European Central Bank warned on Thursday in a non-binding opinion that Spain's banking tax proposal could damage lenders' capital, lead to higher credit costs for clients and even have an impact on the wider domestic economy. In July, Spain's leftist ruling coalition introduced a bill that is still being debated in parliament to create a temporary levy on banks aimed at raising 3 billion euros by 2024. "If the ability of lenders to attain adequate capital positions is damaged, this could endanger smooth transmission of monetary policy measures to the wider economy," the ECB said.