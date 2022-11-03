ESPN calls Oregon QB Bo Nix one of the biggest surprises of 2022 season

When former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made the announcement he was transferring to Oregon, it was quite a surprise to nearly everyone involved.

As he made the move official, Duck supporters had hoped it would be to Oregon’s benefit and that Nix would have a good year in the green and yellow.

But no one could have expected how good of a year.

Nix has been outstanding and is most likely the frontrunner to be the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He even has an outside chance to be part of the Heisman Trophy ceremonies in December.

In their most recent article on ESPN, the folks in Bristol, Conn. has Nix as one of the 25 most surprising players in the 2022 college football season. Writer Adam Rittenburg had this to say about the Duck quarterback.

Nix isn’t a surprise in the traditional sense. He had spurts of brilliance during an up-and-down career at Auburn. His talent has never been in doubt, and ESPN rated him as the No. 23 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class. But he’s putting together the best stretch of his career after transferring to Oregon, where he reunited with coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Nix ranks second nationally behind (North Carolina QB Drake) Maye in touchdowns responsible for (32), and is tied with Louisville’s Malik Cunningham for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (11).

ESPN also showed a comparison of Nix’s last season at Auburn in 2021 and what he’s doing now in Eugene. It’s an eye-opener to say the least. In his eight games as a Duck, Nix has 2,221 pass yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, completing 72.3 percent of his passes, 441 rushing yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Now compare those stats with Nix’s last season as a Tiger and playing in the SEC where accounted for 2,294 pass yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, 61 percent on completions, 168 rushing yards and just four rushing touchdowns.

Nix might have four rushing touchdowns at Colorado on Saturday.

