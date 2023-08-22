ESPN bullish on Wisconsin Badgers in final Big Ten preseason predictions

The 2023 college football season officially begins this week with a slate of seven games.

This week’s set of contests is headlined by Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, from inside Aviva Stadium at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC. Of course, fans will also get their first look at reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC as the Trojans open up their 2023 campaign against San Jose State.

The rest of the slate isn’t altogether appointment viewing, but it’s college football and college football is back! So, that means college football fans will soak up every last drop of UTEP-Jacksonville State, UMass-New Mexico State, Ohio-San Diego State and Hawaii-Vanderbilt.

Of course, the Iowa Hawkeyes kick off their 2023 season one week later on Sept. 2 with the rest of the college football world. It all gets underway in the Big Ten a couple days before that with Nebraska-Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. on FOX.

That means time is dwindling for those final sets of Big Ten predictions to roll in before the season officially kicks off. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach shared his final breakdown of the Big Ten, including a number of predictions across the conference.

Here’s a look at what Schlabach had to say about the Big Ten.

Michigan beats Ohio State...again

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State fans certainly aren’t ready for another scene like this one in 2023. Of course, Buckeye supporters don’t have to worry about the Michigan Wolverines operating a photo shoot at midfield in 2023 because the game shifts back to Ann Arbor, Mich.

But, you get the point. Ohio State wants to turn the tide of this rivalry that has suddenly gone Michigan’s direction each of the past two seasons. And convincingly a season ago when the Wolverines raced away in the fourth quarter behind 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs from running back Donovan Edwards.

If Schlabach is right, it’s bad news for the Buckeyes, though. He has Michigan topping Ohio State…again.

The Wolverines believe this season might be their best chance at winning their first national championship since 1997… The Wolverines will fall at Penn State on Nov. 11, but they’ll rebound to beat Ohio State, again, at the Big House on Nov. 25. – Schlabach, ESPN.

Both are back off to the CFP, though

Kyle Robertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schlabach sees shades of 2022 in 2023. Like last season, a disappointing regular season finale against Michigan won’t keep Ohio State from the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State fans will be steaming mad about a third straight loss to Michigan in The Game, which will be the Wolverines’ longest winning streak since taking three in a row from 1995 to 1997. The Buckeyes will get over it when they’re one of two Big Ten teams to make the four-team playoff. – Schlabach, ESPN.

It's Wisconsin in the West

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alright, the moment West fans have been waiting for. Why is it Wisconsin in the West?

It’s probably a toss-up between Wisconsin and Iowa, but I’ll go with the team that won’t have to try to win every game by holding opponents to 10 points or fewer. The Badgers are going to look completely different on offense under first-year coach Luke Fickell. Mordecai threw for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at SMU last season. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo is implementing his version of the Air Raid offense. Top receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell are back, as is tailback Braelon Allen, who ran for 1,242 yards last season. If the Badgers can survive an early trip to Washington State, they should be 5-0 heading into an Oct. 14 home game against Iowa. – Schlabach, ESPN.

On paper, it’s the matchup of the season for each. Iowa has an early-season road trip to Penn State that will be a primetime game on CBS. That’s perhaps equally or more challenging, but, in terms of what the Wisconsin game means in the West, it’s hard to argue that the game against the Badgers isn’t Iowa’s most important.

Ultimately, this boils down to how much stock you put into Iowa’s defense remaining elite and how much you think the Hawkeyes’ offense can improve. If the offense is markedly improved for Iowa, they will have a great chance to win in Madison, Wis., regardless of what Air Longo is delivering.

It should be fun, though. Easily the game of the season in the West on paper going in.

No love for Cooper DeJean either

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It’s not necessarily that Schlabach doesn’t love Cooper DeJean, I’m sure he recognizes that the Odebolt, Iowa, product is one of the Big Ten’s best defenders. Still, unlike the Big Ten media who chose DeJean as their preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Schlabach is opting for Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton for that distinction instead.

The rest of the award winners

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

In addition to Defensive Player of the Year, Schlabach broke down a number of other key awards across the Big Ten, too.

Naturally, he likes Michigan to win the league. Schlabach tabbed Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as his preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The Buckeyes also see running back TreVeyon Henderson as the Comeback Player of the Year.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai is the Impact Transfer of the Year and Luke Fickell the Coach of the Year.

Schlabach's Predicted East, West finishes

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

EAST:

Michigan 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Ohio State 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Penn State 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Maryland 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Michigan State 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Rutgers 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Indiana 3-9 (1-8)

WEST:

Wisconsin 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Iowa 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Minnesota 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

Illinois 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Nebraska 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Purdue 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Northwestern 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire