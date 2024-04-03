ESPN has Browns taking first RB off the board in new 2024 NFL mock draft

We are now less than a month away from the 2024 NFL draft, which means the uptick of 2024 NFL mock drafts has taken an increase. And in a new mock draft by ESPN’s Field Yates, he has the Cleveland Browns selecting running back Trey Benson with their second round pick.

This is the first running back off of the board in this mock, despite the signing of D’Onta Foreman this offseason in Cleveland. While the injury to Nick Chubb and his recovery is a concern, using the 54th overall pick on a running back is an unlikely scenario for the Browns.

Here is what Yates had to say on the selection of Benson in his newest mock draft:

“Our first running back! Benson would have a chance for a massive role from jump street in Cleveland, as Nick Chubb’s availability is unclear (leg injury) for the start of the 2024 regular season, and Jerome Ford was solid but not spectacular filling in. Benson has excellent speed (4.39), is a forced missed tackle waiting to happen and shows very good pass-game traits.”

Before the signing of Foreman, this seemed like a likely option. However, Foreman has been one of the more analytically efficient running backs in the NFL on a limited number of carries. As Chubb continues to recover from his lower body injury from a year ago, it is far more likely for the Browns to platoon Foreman and Ford.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire