ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke tests positive for coronavirus

Doris Burke said she's doing well after testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke has tested positive for COVID-19.

She revealed the news to her colleague Adrian Wojnarowksi on his podcast.

Burke told Wojnarowski that she started feeling symptoms on March 11, the day she worked the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game on the final night of NBA play before the league suspended games.

‘I’m doing well’

“I’m doing well,” Burke told Wojnarowski. “I’m doing quite well now, to be perfectly honest with you.”

Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020

Burke felt ‘extraordinary fatigue’

Burke recalled when she first felt symptomatic during a lunch meeting prior to the Nuggets-Mavericks game.

“I remember sitting at lunch with my broadcast crew for that evening,” Burke said. “ ... I looked at my colleagues ... and said ‘I am so tired right now. My head is pounding.’”

Burke told Wojnarowski that “extraordinary fatigue” was the primary symptom that prompted her to request a COVID-19 test.

“I kid you not, I could not be out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down,” Burke said.

Results arrived 8 days after test

Burke said the persistent fatigue eventually prompted her to get tested in a Philadelphia hospital on March 17, even though she wasn’t experiencing other common symptoms like a dry cough. She said she never registered a fever higher than 99.6 degrees.

Between work conditions that require frequent travel and close proximity to others alongside urging from her fiancé’s mother — who works in the medical industry — Burke overcame her hesitance to request a test.

She lauded the medical professionals who administered her test for their work and compassion.

She said she received the results confirming her positive diagnosis on Wednesday — eight days after the test — but has since been symptom-free.

