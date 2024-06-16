ESPN broadcast shows Texas A&M fan getting kicked out in second inning of CWS showdown vs Florida

The thing about a 10 p.m. start time in the College World Series: Fans have a lot of time to stew.

As such, Texas A&M couldn't make it two full innings without getting a fan ejected from the Aggies' first game in Omaha, as the ESPN broadcast showed the fan getting into it with the Florida dugout.

The cameras cut away as security charged in and the fan was ushered from the scene.

Don't know what happened here but a Texas A&M fan was getting escorted out for yelling at the Florida dugout pic.twitter.com/X0hjIDiMIQ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 16, 2024

The incident occurred moments after Texas A&M scored the first run of the game on a ground ball down the third base line. According to Gators Online's Nick de la Torre, a second fan was also ejected in the incident.

Texas A&M's fanbase, dubbed in football as "The 12th Man," has gained notoriety over the years. This incident, however, is rare as it seemed to directly and personally involve someone in the Florida dugout.

This is Texas A&M's fourth CWS appearance since 2011, as the Aggies look for their first appearance in the championship series. Though things got off to an inauspicious start in the stands Saturday, on the field the Aggies found themselves up 2-0 coming out of the second inning.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: ESPN broadcast shows Texas A&M fan getting kicked out of CWS game vs Florida