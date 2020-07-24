Opening day error: ESPN broadcast misses first plate appearance of Dodgers-Giants

Mike Yastrzemski reached base via error in the first plate appearance of the San Francisco Giants’ opening day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Funnily enough, it wasn’t the first error of the game.

As Yastrzemski was hitting a first-pitch knock to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, ESPN’s broadcast was still on commercial. The broadcast returned to the game shortly after, with viewers surprised to see a runner on first as the game began.

The error ended up being harmless for the Dodgers, with rookie pitcher Dustin May ending the inning via a Hunter Pence groundout.

It's been a weird opening day. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The broadcast mishap was all pretty in line with what has been a surreal opening day. The preceding game on Thursday between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees was interrupted by torrential rain, and arguably shouldn’t have been played at all after Nationals star Juan Soto tested positive for the coronavirus.

Games were held in empty stadiums, with changed rules, on a date three-and-a-half months after when the season usually begins. One team still doesn’t even have a home stadium.

