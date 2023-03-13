ESPN to broadcast Colorado football’s spring game

With a program-record 35,000 tickets already sold, Colorado football’s spring game just got even bigger as it was announced that ESPN will be broadcasting the intrasquad contest on April 22.

Across college football, the Buffs’ spring game is the only one scheduled to air live on ESPN’s main network. Georgia’s game will also be televised on ESPN2.

Colorado’s spring game, part of the program’s annual “Black and Gold Day,” will kick off at 1 p.m. MT. Festivities also include a field day presented by the Children’s Hospital of Colorado at Franklin Field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Current and former NFL Buffs are expected to hold an autograph session as well.

Colorado’s first spring practice under new head coach Deion Sanders is set for Sunday.

Great news! If you can't make it to the Black & Gold Day Spring Game, don't worry, it will be televised on ESPN. 🔗https://t.co/G0a1ZdpS6j pic.twitter.com/pSQLOSa3mU — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire