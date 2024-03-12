ESPN to broadcast Alabama’s first A-Day Game of Kalen DeBoer era

Tide fans and the rest of the college football world will not have to wait long to see a new era of Alabama football as it was announced on Monday that ESPN will be televising Kalen DeBoer’s inaugural A-Day Game on April 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

According to ESPN’s press release, Alabama’s spring game will be the only one on ESPN.

The eyes of the college football world will be on Coach DeBoer and his staff to see if he can continue the success in Tuscaloosa that the legendary Nick Saban built throughout his 17 seasons at the Capstone.

Last month on Tide 100.9, Coach DeBoer told Ryan Fowler he wants to keep the annual event as similar as possible.

“I’d love to keep the format that it’s been and what I know the fans love. We’ll certainly do that. But we need to make sure that everything we do is strategic and building up towards us getting better and maximizing each and every practice. “But I’d love to keep the format that has been, the one that’s been a lot of fun for fans. So expecting a great A-Day crowd once again, and it should be a lot of fun for our guys.”

In the past, Alabama’s roster has been split into two teams with the first-team offense facing the first-team defense with the same applying to the second units. The winning team of the scrimmage later enjoys a steak dinner, while the losers eat beans and weenies.

