ESPN brings “College GameDay” to three women’s basketball matchups, starting with UConn at Tennessee

ESPN will host “College GameDay” in Knoxville, Tennessee, as No. 4-ranked UConn faces Tennessee on Jan. 26.

The show will be the first of three women’s basketball “College GameDay” offerings this season, the Network announced on Tuesday.

The on-air crew is equipped with talent who know all about the storied rivalries “GameDay” will highlight. The lineup includes “SportsCenter” anchor Elle Duncan, former Husky and WNBA All-Star Rebecca Lobo, former Lady Vol Andraya Carter, former women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe and Ryan Ruocco.

This is an opportunity for ESPN to capitalize on the historic viewership of the 2022 women’s national championship, which garnered 4.85 million viewers on their networks.

"On the men's side, they do 'College GameDay' what is it, every week? It's a very consistent staple," Carter told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Before last season, “College GameDay” had not featured a women's basketball game in 11 years.

Peck told Knoxville News that ESPN vice president of production Patricia Lowry was integral in pushing for that to change. She added that the whole team will continue advocating for more coverage because "women's basketball is a product that deserves it."

How South Carolina, UConn and Tennessee moved the needle

Last season, ESPN brought “College GameDay” to the University of South Carolina for their first women’s basketball trip in 11 years.

Before that, UConn (2010) and Tennessee (2011) hosted the only two editions of "College GameDay" for women's basketball.

Look what you did, FAMS ... you created an atmosphere last year that GREW. THE. GAME.

Then came the 2022 NCAA women's national championship game between South Carolina and UConn. It was a turning point in the discussion about the visibility of women’s basketball, and Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was a consistent advocate.

Ahead of the tournament, which was called “March Madness” for the first time ever, Staley spoke to CNN about the progress. “We have to be treated like a sport. Like a real sport. Like a revenue producing sport,” she said.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be on the magnitude of what ‘March Madness’ is for the men,” Staley mused. Spoiler alert: it was. “But I know one thing, they invested in it,” she said.

As South Carolina defeated the 11-time champion Huskies in front of a sold-out crowd, television viewers peaked at 5.91 miillion. It was the most-watched title game in nearly two decades and the most-watched collegiate basketball game, men's or women's, to air on ESPN since 2008.

The game passed UConn and Tennessees's 2004 final in views, a title game that 5.58 million people tuned in to watch the Huskies win.

Now, a short-handed UConn will be featured on “College GameDay” on Jan. 26 as the rivalry continues, and it seems inevitable that South Carolina will be included in ESPN’s forthcoming announcements.