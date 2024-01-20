ESPN bringing College GameDay to Arkansas for Kentucky game

It’s a good thing Kentucky is good, anyway.

ESPN announced Saturday, before Arkansas lost at home to SEC mid-tier team South Carolina by double digits, that College GameDay was headed to Fayetteville on January 27 for the Razorbacks’ game against Kentucky.

The visit will be the first for the television program, which has done college basketball for 20 years. Bud Walton Arena, long considered one of the premier arenas in the sport, will almost certainly be sold out for a game against the Razorbacks’ biggest basketball rival.

The rivalry had re-kindled in the last few seasons, too, after falling for much of the 2000s and late 2010s. Arkansas has won three of its last four against the Wildcats dating back to February 2021.

But the Razorbacks have started SEC play with just a 1-4 record after Saturday’s defeat at the hands of the Gamecocks. Kentucky, meanwhile, entered Saturday as 8th-ranked team in the country.

The Wildcats will play at South Carolina later this week while Arkansas travels to Ole Miss before the red goes against the blue on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire