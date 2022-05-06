ESPN breaks down Texas’ offseason, touches on what still needs to improve by Week 1

Texas has certainly put together a strong offseason when it comes to acquiring talent, but there are still a few question marks at particular position groups ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Dave Wilson and Bill Connelly of ESPN recently broke down what we learned from the Longhorns this offseason, along with what still needs to be seen prior to Week 1.

The offensive playmakers that Steve Sarkisian brought in were the obvious highlight of the offseason.

Off a disastrous 5-7 introduction in Austin, Steve Sarkisian was aggressive in the transfer portal, finding new potential starters at quarterback (Quinn Ewers from Ohio State), wide receiver (Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming and Agiye Hall from Alabama) and tight end (Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama). Combined with Bijan Robinson, one of the country’s best running backs, the offense could take a big leap this season. But Sarkisian hasn’t named a starting quarterback between Hudson Card, who won the job last fall before giving way to Casey Thompson (who has since transferred to Nebraska) and Ewers.

What should come as no surprise, the offensive line and defensive line still have major question marks. We are all aware that the performance in the trenches is what will win or lose a game, and Texas still needs to improve in that aspect.

The Longhorns signed seven highly ranked offensive linemen in their 2022 class, and they’ll need them to be quick learners to help protect the winner of the quarterback derby and open holes for Robinson, after struggling up front last season. Sarkisian will score points, but the defense, which ranked 100th nationally, was a big source of concern in Year 1, enough that the Longhorns hired former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian in the offseason. The Horns just missed on one of Patterson’s former players, All-Big 12 defensive end Ochaun Mathis, who picked Nebraska, as they work to improve their pass rush up front. Their pursuit of him could indicate they still have work to do there.

The Longhorns still have the chance to bring in an experienced pass rusher via the transfer portal, but it appears they will take their chances with the young but highly rated offensive lineman from the 2022 recruiting class that are slated to arrive to campus this summer.

