ESPN breaks down Michigan QB commit Jadyn Davis scouting report before Elite 11

It took a while before he got the call, but Michigan football five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis is in Los Angeles for the annual Elite 11 competition, where the best signal callers across the country compete to determine the best in their recruiting class.

Now that Davis has the opportunity to go up against Georgia commit Dylan Raiola, Ohio State‘s Air Noland, Oregon‘s Michael Van Buren, Notre Dame‘s CJ Carr, and others, he’ll have a chance to prove that the Wolverines made the right choice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As the event is set to kick off this week, here’s what ESPN’s Tom Luginbill said about the maize and blue pledge. ($)

Scouting report: Davis has a really strong presence in the pocket when the walls close in. He stays focused on what’s happening downfield and his eyes don’t come down. He can make a variety of throws in the offense, and the ball comes quickly out of his hand. He has good arm strength, and his release and decisiveness are two of his best traits. Areas of development: At 6-1, 200 pounds, he possesses marginal size for the position. Davis needs to be on time and in rhythm so his view of the field does not get obstructed. There are times when Davis, despite his smooth release, has a slight windup as the ball comes down when he triggers to throw. He can correct this through consistent drill work. How he fits at Michigan: Depending on the type of year J.J. McCarthy has this fall, Davis could find himself in the mix immediately if McCarthy were to leave early. If not, we would expect him to battle but redshirt as the No. 3 or 4 QB his freshman year. He would be competing with Alex Orji, a redshirt freshman, and redshirt sophomore Davis Warren. Indiana grad transfer Jack Tuttle is also in the fold.

In his high school film, Davis seems to have a penchant for finding the open receiver while being accurate in the process. Considered a dual-threat, it will be interesting to see how Michigan utilizes him once he gets onto campus in 2024.

But before that, it will do him well to outduel some of the other top quarterbacks in the country to get used to playing high-level competition regularly. After all, once he arrives in Ann Arbor, he’ll be seeing many of the same QBs again, especially with Michigan facing teams like Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, and USC in the coming years.

Advertisement

More!

Focused on a championship, Makari Paige shares what will make Michigan football 'next level' in 2023 Why Joel Klatt believes Michigan football needs one more win over OSU to cement status Every future game, opponent on the Michigan football schedule from 2024 forward

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire