ESPN breaks down elite LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood

LSU is currently looking to flesh out a 2025 recruiting class that some services rank as high as No. 2 nationally, but that group currently has quite the headliner.

Tigers quarterback commit Bryce Underwood ranks as the top player in the nation, regardless of position. The Belleville, Michigan, prospect has been committed to LSU since January as it beat out in-state Michigan for the coveted signal-caller.

ESPN isn’t quite as high on Underwood as 247Sports and On3, ranking him behind USC commit Julian Lewis, but it still offered high praise of Underwood — who it still ranks No. 2 nationally — in its recent scouting breakdown.

Strengths: Underwood’s blend of size and length combined with a powerful arm and sturdy stature make for the ideal measurable standard. He has an 82-inch wingspan and 10-inch hands. The ball jumps off his hand with power and velocity. He plays with confidence and poise and can make things look easy. He is a really good QB, but maybe not a true dual threat. He can run when he needs to and create second chances out of the pocket. One of his best attributes is the deep ball. Underwood is like a right-handed Michael Penix Jr. Areas of improvement: He can be a little tense in the upper body and he could be more consistent with his feet and platform within the pocket. He has so much arm talent and arm strength that he can get away with making plays that most prospects would not be able to accurately perform. How he fits at LSU: Underwood is capable of achieving everything that Jayden Daniels did under center for the Tigers. Underwood will not likely make the same number of plays with his legs, but he will be able to pinpoint the football to intermediate and deep levels of the field. New offensive playcaller Joe Sloan is going to have an awful lot of clay to mold here.

LSU’s staff has seen quite a bit of success with quarterbacks as Jayden Daniels won the Heisman in 2023. That pitch from Joe Sloan has seemingly been successful, and Underwood seems to be locked in with LSU, by all indications.

