ESPN breaks down Auburn’s quarterback situation heading into the 2024 season

Auburn’s offense is all but entirely revamped heading into the 2024 season. However, its biggest concern remains at the quarterback position.

ESPN released its FBS quarterback tiers list this week where Auburn falls in Tier 13, subtitled “Year II, Part II.” ESPN describes the tier as a list of transfer quarterbacks who need to take a step forward as they enter their second season at their respective programs. Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, and Houston join Auburn in this tier.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne will get another shot to lead the Tigers’ offense this season after experiencing a challenging debut season on the Plains by passing for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions and completed just 61% of his passes. Three other quarterbacks saw action last season in addition to Thorne. The trio of Holden Geriner, Robby Ashford, and Hank Brown combined to pass for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN shares a disheartening stat regarding Auburn’s 2023 passing numbers, which sparks the need for improvement.

In Hugh Freeze’s 11-year career as a head coach, last year marked the lowest total of passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per dropback and completions of 20 yards or more by his QBs.

Geriner returns as a backup to Thorne, while Brown and true freshman Walker White look to compete for snaps as well. The pressure will be tight for Thorne, as he looks to progress with a new group of receivers to pass to.

