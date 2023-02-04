ESPN’s Brady Henderson predicts 3 years, $90 mil for Geno Smith

The biggest story for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason will involve quarterback Geno Smith and if they can re-sign him. Smith shocked the world and had a quite the resurgent campaign. Smith wasn’t just good… he had one of the greatest single seasons a Seahawks quarterback has ever had en route to a Pro Bowl nod and a favorite to be the Comeback Player of Year.

Which then begs the question… where will Smith play football next year? Will the Seahawks be able to re-sign him? Or will he test the market and see if a desperate team is willing to make him a very wealthy man?

ESPN’s Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, believes the former West Virginia prodigy will remain in the Emerald City.

This was fun exercise. ESPN reporters simulated this offseason's QB carousel. Among the results was Geno Smith returning to the Seahawks. https://t.co/JEBE7vQPxi — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 1, 2023

In Henderson’s piece, he predicts a hypothetical three year deal worth $90 million, with $50 million guaranteed. Such a contract will keep Smith happy and rich, as well as providing stability at the game’s most important position.

With the salary cap continuing to go up, as well as the new mega deals young quarterbacks keep earning, this contract very well may look like a bargain in short order.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire