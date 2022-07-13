ESPN Bracketology: UNC basketball keeps one-seed in updated bracket

The College basketball season is still nearly four months away and March Madness is eight months away but that hasn’t stopped the predictions for what the NCAA Tournament bracket will look like.

In the updated ESPN Bracketology, the UNC basketball program sits as a one-seed following a lot of movement from other teams. The Tar Heels sit as the top seed in the East Region.

The other No. 1 seeds include Gonzaga, the top seed, Kentucky and Houston.

Some notable programs in the East Region include No. 8 Michigan State in a potential second round matchup, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 Villanova. The Tar Heels are matched up against Northern Kentucky in the first round.

The Tar Heels return four starters and all of its rotation pieces from last season when they made a deep run all the way to the National Championship game, falling to Kansas by three.

UNC also dipped into the transfer portal and replaced star forward Brady Manek with Northwestern transfer forward Pete Nance. Nance comes to UNC after 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also shot 45.2 percent from three a season ago.

Other notable ACC programs are No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Virginia. In total, there are six ACC teams projected in this field, with Florida State listed in the First Four Out.

