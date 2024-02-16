ESPN Bracketology Update: Six Big Ten teams remain in latest update

After another underwhelming season from Ohio State basketball, it was announced that the Buckeyes would be moving on from head coach Chris Holtmann.

The decision comes as no surprise to Buckeye fans as Ohio State currently sits in 13th place in the Big Ten with a 4-10 conference record and 14-11 record overall.

For the second straight year, Ohio State will need to go on a big run in March to secure a March madness bid.

That will be a very tall task, especially considering how well Purdue has played this season. The Boilermakers currently hold a 2.5 game lead in the Big Ten standings as they are the second ranked team in college basketball with a 23-2 record.

Purdue is the top overall seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology prediction on ESPN. Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA Tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Morning morning.

Here’s where the Big Ten teams stack up in his latest update.

Purdue (23-2) - Top Overall Seed

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Merrimack vs. N.C. Central)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin

Wisconsin (17-8)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Spokane)

Opponent | No. 13 seed UC Irvine

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue, at Michigan, at Rutgers

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State

Illinois (18-6)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 4 – East Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 13 seed South Florida

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern, at Michigan State

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska

Michigan State (16-9)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 7 – East Region (Charlotte)

Opponent | No. 10 seed Boise State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland, Illinois, at Penn State

Northwestern (17-8)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Virginia

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota, at Rutgers

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska

Nebraska (17-8) - Last Four Byes

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 11 – South Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 6 seed Texas Tech

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois, at Northwestern

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

