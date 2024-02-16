ESPN Bracketology Update: Six Big Ten teams remain in latest update
After another underwhelming season from Ohio State basketball, it was announced that the Buckeyes would be moving on from head coach Chris Holtmann.
The decision comes as no surprise to Buckeye fans as Ohio State currently sits in 13th place in the Big Ten with a 4-10 conference record and 14-11 record overall.
For the second straight year, Ohio State will need to go on a big run in March to secure a March madness bid.
That will be a very tall task, especially considering how well Purdue has played this season. The Boilermakers currently hold a 2.5 game lead in the Big Ten standings as they are the second ranked team in college basketball with a 23-2 record.
Purdue is the top overall seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology prediction on ESPN. Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA Tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Morning morning.
Here’s where the Big Ten teams stack up in his latest update.
Purdue (23-2) - Top Overall Seed
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Merrimack vs. N.C. Central)
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska
Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin
Wisconsin (17-8)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Spokane)
Opponent | No. 13 seed UC Irvine
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue, at Michigan, at Rutgers
Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State
Illinois (18-6)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 4 – East Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 13 seed South Florida
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern, at Michigan State
Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska
Michigan State (16-9)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 7 – East Region (Charlotte)
Opponent | No. 10 seed Boise State
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota
Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland, Illinois, at Penn State
Northwestern (17-8)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)
Opponent | No. 8 seed Virginia
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota, at Rutgers
Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska
Nebraska (17-8) - Last Four Byes
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 11 – South Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 6 seed Texas Tech
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois, at Northwestern
Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
