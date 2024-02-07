ESPN Bracketology Update: Six Big Ten teams in February update
A very poor stretch of basketball in the new year has continued into February for Ohio State basketball as the Buckeyes have dropped eight of their last nine games to fall to 3-9 in the Big Ten and 13-10 overall.
As for the rest of the Big Ten it’s been an exciting week of basketball. With Purdue’s road victory over Wisconsin on Sunday the Boilermakers moved to first place in the Big Ten with a 21-2 record as the second ranked team in college basketball in both the AP and USA Today Coaches poll.
Purdue is the top overall seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology prediction on ESPN. Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA Tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Morning morning.
Here’s where the Big Ten teams stack up in his latest update.
Purdue (21-2) - Top Overall Seed
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Merrimack vs. Grambling State)
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska
Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin
Wisconsin (16-6)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 3 – South Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 14 seed Charlotte
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue
Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State
Illinois (17-5)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 3 – West Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 14 seed High Point
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern
Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska
Michigan State (14-8)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 7 – East Region (Omaha)
Opponent | No. 10 seed Texas A&M
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin
Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland
Northwestern (15-7)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 9 – West Region (Charlotte)
Opponent | No. 8 seed New Mexico
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota
Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State
Nebraska (16-7)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)
Opponent | No. 8 seed Clemson
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois
Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
