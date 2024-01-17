ESPN bracketology Update: Ohio State still in field but dropping, six other Big Ten teams

Last week in college basketball has been among the most exciting of the season thus far as five of the top six ranked teams in the country went down.

Last Tuesday night, both No. 1 and No. 2 teams dropped games with Nebraska’s upset of Purdue, and Iowa State giving Houston its first loss of the season.

Purdue’s loss has ramifications on the Big Ten as the Boilermakers who entered as the clear frontrunners to win the conference now fall to 3-2 in conference play.

The following night saw two more top five ranked teams lose with third ranked Kansas falling at the hands of UCF, and Mississippi State taking down fifth ranked Tennessee.

How does the upset filled week of college basketball impact tournament projections? ESPN’s Joe Lunardi answers that as he updated his “bracketology” on Tuesday morning.

Here’s where Big Ten teams, including Ohio State, stack up in his latest update.

Purdue (15-2) - Top Overall Seed

USA Today Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Omaha vs. Lafayette)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois

Wisconsin (13-3)

Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 2 – East Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 15 seed Southern

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern

Illinois (12-4)

USA Today Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 13 seed Akron

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan state

Michigan State (10-7)

USA Today Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Texas A&M

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers

Nebraska (13-4) - Last Four Byes

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 10 – Midwest Region (Charlotte)

Opponent | No. 7 seed St. John’s

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue

Northwestern (12-4) - Last Four Byes

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 11 – East Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 6 seed BYU

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State

Ohio State (12-5) - Last Four In

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 11 – West Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 11 seed Wake Forest (Play-in Game) winner plays No. 6 seed San Diego State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Texas A&M, at Penn State, at Indiana, Wisconsin, at Michigan

Best Win(s) | Alabama, UCLA, West Virginia

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire