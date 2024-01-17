ESPN bracketology Update: Ohio State still in field but dropping, six other Big Ten teams
Last week in college basketball has been among the most exciting of the season thus far as five of the top six ranked teams in the country went down.
Last Tuesday night, both No. 1 and No. 2 teams dropped games with Nebraska’s upset of Purdue, and Iowa State giving Houston its first loss of the season.
Purdue’s loss has ramifications on the Big Ten as the Boilermakers who entered as the clear frontrunners to win the conference now fall to 3-2 in conference play.
The following night saw two more top five ranked teams lose with third ranked Kansas falling at the hands of UCF, and Mississippi State taking down fifth ranked Tennessee.
How does the upset filled week of college basketball impact tournament projections? ESPN’s Joe Lunardi answers that as he updated his “bracketology” on Tuesday morning.
Here’s where Big Ten teams, including Ohio State, stack up in his latest update.
Purdue (15-2) - Top Overall Seed
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Omaha vs. Lafayette)
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska
Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois
Wisconsin (13-3)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 2 – East Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 15 seed Southern
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona
Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern
Illinois (12-4)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Brooklyn)
Opponent | No. 13 seed Akron
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland
Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan state
Michigan State (10-7)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)
Opponent | No. 8 seed Texas A&M
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois
Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers
Nebraska (13-4) - Last Four Byes
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 10 – Midwest Region (Charlotte)
Opponent | No. 7 seed St. John’s
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa
Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue
Northwestern (12-4) - Last Four Byes
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 11 – East Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 6 seed BYU
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin
Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State
Ohio State (12-5) - Last Four In
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 11 – West Region (Pittsburgh)
Opponent | No. 11 seed Wake Forest (Play-in Game) winner plays No. 6 seed San Diego State
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Texas A&M, at Penn State, at Indiana, Wisconsin, at Michigan
Best Win(s) | Alabama, UCLA, West Virginia