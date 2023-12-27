ESPN Bracketology Update: Ohio State, six other Big Ten teams in post-Christmas update

With Christmas in the rear view mirror we are coming up on conference play in college basketball. Ohio State will play West Virginia on Saturday to finish off the non-conference slate before two and half months of Big Ten opponents.

The conference projects to be competitive as although Purdue is certainly the front runner all 14 Big Ten teams currently rank in the top 110 of the Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Seven of those teams are currently projected to be amongst the field of 68 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and his venerable “Bracketology.”

Lunardi has been one of the go-to analysts in college basketball for many years and on Tuesday he updated his predictions for who would make the big dance from the Big Ten.

Purdue (11-1)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Southern vs. Merrimack)

The season so far

Loss(es) | at Northwestern

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga

Illinois (9-2)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 3 – East Region (Memphis)

Opponent | No. 14 seed Vermont

The season so far

Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri

Wisconsin (9-3)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 3 – South Region (Memphis)

Opponent | No. 14 seed Samford

The season so far

Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State

Ohio State (10-2)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 7 – Midwest Region (Charlotte)

Opponent | No. 10 seed Mississippi State

The season so far

Loss(es) | Texas A&M, at Penn State

Best Win(s) | Alabama, UCLA

Northwestern (9-2)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Omaha)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Utah

The season so far

Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State

Michigan State (7-5) - Last Four Byes

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 11 – Midwest Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 6 seed Villanova

The season so far

Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler

Indiana (9-3)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 13 – Midwest Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 4 seed Kentucky

The season so far

Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan

Nebraska (10-2) - First Four Out

Bracketology Breakdown

The season so far

Loss(es) | Creighton, @ Minnesota

Best Win(s) | Michigan State, @ Kansas State

