ESPN Bracketology Update: Ohio State, seven other Big Ten teams in post-New Years update

With New Years in the rear-view mirror we have entered conference play in college basketball. After an overtime victory over West Virginia on Saturday, Ohio State enters the new year with an 11-2 record heading into two and a half months of Big Ten basketball.

The Big Ten projects to be very competitive this season as 13 of the conference’s 14 teams currently rank inside the top 100 of the Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Eight of those teams including Ohio State are currently projected to be amongst the field of 68 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and his venerable “Bracketology.”

Lunardi has been one of the go-to analysts in college basketball for many years and on Wednesday he updated his predictions for who would make the big dance from the Big Ten.

