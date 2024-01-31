ESPN Bracketology Update: Ohio State remains out of field, six Big Ten teams in

In recent years, January has not been a good month for Ohio State basketball, and that is a trend that has certainly continued this season.

After the loss on Tuesday night against Illinois, the Buckeyes have just a 2-6 record in January as the Buckeyes have dropped games against Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, and Northwestern as well.

OSU has fallen all the way down to 11th in the Big Ten standings with a 3-7 record in conference play and a 13-8 record overall. As a result of the poor month of basketball, Ohio State has fallen out of Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology prediction on ESPN and will need a strong close to the season to make it to the big dance.

Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA Tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Tuesday morning.

Here’s where the Big Ten teams stack up in his latest update.

Purdue (19-2) - Top Overall Seed

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Southern vs. N.C. Central)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers

Wisconsin (16-4)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 2 – East Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 15 seed Sam Houston State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State

Illinois (15-5)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 13 seed Samford

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana

Northwestern (15-5)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 7 – Midwest Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 10 seed Texas A&M

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State

Michigan State (12-8)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 8 – West Region (Charlotte)

Opponent | No. 9 seed Ole Miss

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland

Nebraska (15-6) - Last Four In

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 11 – West Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 11 seed Boise State (Winner plays No. 6 seed Florida Atlantic)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State

