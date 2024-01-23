ESPN Bracketology Update: Ohio State drops out of field, six Big Ten teams in

In recent years, January has not been a good month for Ohio State basketball, and that is a trend that has continued this season so far.

The Buckeyes go into tonight’s road matchup against Nebraska with a 2-3 record in January with wins coming at home against Rutgers and Penn State, and losses coming on the road against Indiana and Michigan, and at home against Wisconsin.

The three-game skid has resulted in the Buckeyes dropping to eighth in the Big Ten standings and out of the field in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology prediction on ESPN.

Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA Tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Tuesday morning.

Here’s where the Big Ten teams stack up in his latest update.

Purdue (17-2) - Top Overall Seed

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Delaware State vs. Lafayette)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois

Wisconsin (14-4)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 2 – East Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 15 seed Oakland

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern

Illinois (14-4)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 3 – West Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 14 seed UMass Lowell

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan state

Michigan State (12-7)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 7 – South Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 10 seed New Mexico

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland

Nebraska (14-5)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – South Region (Charlotte)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Seton Hall

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern

Northwestern (13-5) - Last Four Byes

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 10 – Midwest Region (Omaha)

Opponent | No. 7 seed Utah

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State

