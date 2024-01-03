Advertisement

ESPN Bracketology: MSU basketball safely in NCAA Tournament updated field

Robert Bondy
Michigan State’s recent success has moved them off the bubble and squarely in the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

The Spartans are currently riding a four-game winning streak and that has pushed Michigan State up to a No. 8 seed in Lunardi’s updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection that was released on Tuesday. Michigan State is projected to face No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Just a few weeks ago, Michigan State was sitting outside the projected NCAA Tournament field but that flipped after the Spartans blew out Baylor. Since then, Michigan State was risen back to safely in the big dance (for now of course).

Click on the tweet below to see Lunardi’s complete updated bracket projection:

