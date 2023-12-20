ESPN Bracketology: MSU basketball listed as final team in field

If the season ended today, Michigan State basketball would be in the NCAA Tournament by the skin of their teeth, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

In one week’s time, Michigan State basketball has played its way back into the NCAA Tournament field in the eye of Lunardi. Last week, Michigan State wasn’t even in the mix for his updated bracketology but on Tuesday, Michigan State is the final team in his field.

The Spartans have picked up a pair of dominant wins in the past few days, including a blowout of previously undefeated Baylor. That win plus Monday’s victory over Oakland has pushed the Spartans back into the field of 68.

Check out Lunardi’s bracket projection breakdown below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire