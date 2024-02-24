ESPN Bracketology: Latest update after upset filled week in Big Ten
It was a week full of upsets in the Big Ten as Purdue, Illinois, and Wisconsin who have been at the top of the Big Ten standings for much of the season, all dropped games.
The most notable upset came on Sunday with Ohio State beating Purdue in its first game since firing head coach Chris Holtmann.
Penn State also pulled off an upset on their home floor Wednesday night, erasing a seven point Illinois lead with under a minute left to take home a 90-89 victory.
See how did these upsets effected NCAA tournaments projects in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update? Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Friday morning.
Purdue (24-3) - Top Overall Seed
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Merrimack vs. Norfolk State)
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Ohio State
Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin
Illinois (19-7)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Spokane)
Opponent | No. 13 seed Auburn
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern, at Michigan State, at Penn State
Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska
Wisconsin (18-9)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 5 – West Region (Los Angeles)
Opponent | No. 12 seed Richmond
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Iowa
Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State
Michigan State (17-10)
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 7 – South Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 10 seed Virginia
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota, Iowa
Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland, Illinois, at Penn State
Northwestern (19-8) - Last Four Byes
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 10 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
Opponent | No. 7 seed Washington State
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota, at Rutgers
Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska, at Indiana
Nebraska (19-8) - Last Four Byes
Bracketology Breakdown
Seeding | No. 10 – West Region (Omaha)
Opponent | No. 7 seed Florida
The season so far
Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois, at Northwestern
Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Indiana