ESPN Bracketology: Latest update after upset filled week in Big Ten

It was a week full of upsets in the Big Ten as Purdue, Illinois, and Wisconsin who have been at the top of the Big Ten standings for much of the season, all dropped games.

The most notable upset came on Sunday with Ohio State beating Purdue in its first game since firing head coach Chris Holtmann.

Penn State also pulled off an upset on their home floor Wednesday night, erasing a seven point Illinois lead with under a minute left to take home a 90-89 victory.

See how did these upsets effected NCAA tournaments projects in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update? Lunardi is known as one of the best NCAA tournament bracket experts in the business and he updated his predictions for who would make the field of 68 on Friday morning.

Purdue (24-3) - Top Overall Seed

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Merrimack vs. Norfolk State)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Ohio State

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin

Illinois (19-7)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 4 – South Region (Spokane)

Opponent | No. 13 seed Auburn

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern, at Michigan State, at Penn State

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska

Wisconsin (18-9)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 5 – West Region (Los Angeles)

Opponent | No. 12 seed Richmond

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Iowa

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State

Michigan State (17-10)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 7 – South Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 10 seed Virginia

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota, Iowa

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland, Illinois, at Penn State

Northwestern (19-8) - Last Four Byes

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 10 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 7 seed Washington State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota, at Rutgers

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska, at Indiana

Nebraska (19-8) - Last Four Byes

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 10 – West Region (Omaha)

Opponent | No. 7 seed Florida

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois, at Northwestern

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Indiana

