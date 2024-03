ESPN Bracketology: Latest update headed into March

It was a good week for Ohio State basketball have won back-to-back games and three of their four games since interim head coach Jake Diebler took over.

The Buckeyes ended a 17 game road losing streak on Sunday as Dale Bonner’s game winning three pointer gave Ohio State a 60-57 victory over Michigan State.

On Thursday night, Ohio State got a big home victory as Jamison Battle’s 32 points led the Buckeyes to a 78-69 win over Nebraska.

Ohio State will likely still need a deep run in the Big Ten tournament to claim a spot in the big dance but it’s good to see the Buckeyes playing good basketball down the stretch.

Who is projected to make the field of 68 from the Big Ten? Here are the six teams ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects to get in the big dance in his latest Bracketology update.

Purdue (25-3) - Top Overall Seed

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 1 – Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

Opponent | No. 16 seed (winner of Eastern Kentucky vs. Norfolk State)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Ohio State

Best Win(s) | Arizona, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Illinois, at Rutgers, Northwestern, at Wisconsin

Illinois (21-7)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 5 – South Region (Pittsburgh)

Opponent | No. 12 seed McNeese State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Marquette, at Tennessee, at Purdue, Maryland, at Northwestern, at Michigan State, at Penn State

Best Win(s) | FAU, at Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota

Wisconsin (18-10)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 6 – West Region (Memphis)

Opponent | No. 11 seed (winner of New Mexico vs. Seton Hall)

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Tennessee, at Providence, at Arizona, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Purdue, at Michigan, at Rutgers, at Iowa, at Indiana

Best Win(s) | Virginia, Marquette, at Michigan State, Nebraska, at Ohio State, Northwestern, at Minnesota, Michigan State

Northwestern (20-8)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 8 – West Region (Salt Lake)

Opponent | No. 9 seed TCU

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | Chicago State, Mississippi State, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Purdue, at Minnesota, at Rutgers

Best Win(s) | Purdue, Dayton, Arizona State, Michigan State, at Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Nebraska, at Indiana

Michigan State (17-11)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – East Region (Brooklyn)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Mississippi State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | James Madison, Duke, Arizona, Wisconsin, at Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State

Best Win(s) | Baylor, Butler, Rutgers, Minnesota, at Maryland, Maryland, Illinois, at Penn State

Nebraska (20-9)

Bracketology Breakdown

Seeding | No. 9 – South Region (Memphis)

Opponent | No. 8 seed Mississippi State

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | UConn, Auburn, Kansas, at Wisconsin, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Maryland, at Illinois, at Northwestern, Ohio State

Best Win(s) | Maryland, at Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Indiana, Minnesota

Iowa (17-12) - Next Four Out

The season so far

Key Loss(es) | at Creighton, Oklahoma, at Purdue, at Iowa State, Michigan, at Wisconsin, Purdue, Maryland, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Maryland, at Illinois

Best Win(s) | Seton Hall, Rutgers, Nebraska, at Minnesota, Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, at Michigan State

