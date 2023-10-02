ESPN’s bowl projections places Hawkeyes against same opponent in different bowls

Bowl games are still roughly three months away, but it never hurts to check out where some of the analysts predict the Iowa Hawkeyes to end up and what potentially fun matchups and locations they could be rewarded with for a bowl game.

ESPN released their recent bowl projections following the conclusion of Week 5 and they have the Hawkeyes in two different bowl games but drawing the same opponent in each of those games.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura has the Hawkeyes headed to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. This would be a return trip for Iowa after a 21-0 shutout win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Nashville last year. In what is a slightly unfavorable matchup, he has them drawing the Tennesee Volunteers. This would turn into a pseudo-home game for the Vols if it comes to fruition.

Mark Schlabach slots the Hawkeyes against Tennessee as well, but he places the two in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Iowa was in Orlando for this bowl just two seasons ago.

Iowa and Tennesee have met twice in postseason bowl games before. They split the games. Iowa beat Tennessee back in the 1982 Peach Bowl by a score of 28-22. More recently, the Volunteers took down Iowa by a score of 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl.

